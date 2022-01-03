Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is surrounded by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forwards Pascal Siakam (43) and Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Spurs

The Raptors record only 3.8 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Spurs give up (110.3).

When Toronto scores more than 110.3 points, it is 9-3.

San Antonio has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Spurs score an average of 111.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 106.8 the Raptors allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together an 11-11 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Toronto's record is 15-8 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Raptors make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Toronto has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

San Antonio has put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who scores 19.8 points per game to go with 6.5 assists.

Toronto's best rebounder is Scottie Barnes, who averages 8.0 boards per game in addition to his 15.1 PPG average.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Barnes, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.2 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Warriors W 119-100 Home 12/26/2021 Cavaliers L 144-99 Away 12/28/2021 76ers L 114-109 Home 12/31/2021 Clippers W 116-108 Home 1/2/2022 Knicks W 120-105 Home 1/4/2022 Spurs - Home 1/5/2022 Bucks - Away 1/7/2022 Jazz - Home 1/9/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/11/2022 Suns - Home 1/14/2022 Pistons - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule