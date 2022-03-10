Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 7, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (34-30) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (25-40) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Spurs

Raptors vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-1.5

228.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Raptors

  • The 108.3 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Spurs allow.
  • Toronto has a 20-3 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.
  • When San Antonio allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 15-6.
  • The Spurs score an average of 112.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.
  • San Antonio has put together a 20-22 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Toronto's record is 28-17 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.
  • The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 10th.
  • The Raptors grab an average of 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Spurs by 2.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Spurs are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 21.4 points per contest.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray scores 20.5 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 13.5 points and 3.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott is consistent from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.7 per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs46 seconds ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy