The Toronto Raptors (34-30) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (25-40) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Raptors

The 108.3 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Spurs allow.

Toronto has a 20-3 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.

When San Antonio allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 15-6.

The Spurs score an average of 112.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.

San Antonio has put together a 20-22 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Toronto's record is 28-17 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 10th.

The Raptors grab an average of 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Spurs by 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who averages 21.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.9 per game while also scoring 21.4 points per contest.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch