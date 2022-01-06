Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) is geared by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (27-10) will attempt to build on a 10-game road win streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Jazz

  • The Raptors put up 107.6 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 106.1 the Jazz allow.
  • Toronto is 14-6 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
  • Utah has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Utah is 28-4.
  • Toronto has an 18-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.0 points.
  • The Raptors make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Toronto has an 11-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Jazz have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
  • This season, Utah has a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 6.5 assists.
  • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.0 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Rudy Gobert puts up a stat line of 15.1 rebounds, 15.5 points and 1.1 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per matchup.
  • Mitchell is dependable from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

76ers

L 114-109

Home

12/31/2021

Clippers

W 116-108

Home

1/2/2022

Knicks

W 120-105

Home

1/4/2022

Spurs

W 129-104

Home

1/5/2022

Bucks

W 117-111

Away

1/7/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/11/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/14/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Trail Blazers

W 120-105

Away

12/31/2021

Timberwolves

W 120-108

Home

1/1/2022

Warriors

L 123-116

Home

1/3/2022

Pelicans

W 115-104

Away

1/5/2022

Nuggets

W 115-109

Away

1/7/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/8/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
