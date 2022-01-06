Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) is geared by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (27-10) will attempt to build on a 10-game road win streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Jazz

The Raptors put up 107.6 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 106.1 the Jazz allow.

Toronto is 14-6 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Utah has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 106.6 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Utah is 28-4.

Toronto has an 18-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 116.0 points.

The Raptors make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Toronto has an 11-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Jazz have shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 20-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 6.5 assists.

Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, pulling down 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.9 points a contest.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 25.0 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his statistics.

Rudy Gobert puts up a stat line of 15.1 rebounds, 15.5 points and 1.1 assists per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per matchup.

Mitchell is dependable from distance and leads the Jazz with 3.2 made threes per game.

Mitchell (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 76ers L 114-109 Home 12/31/2021 Clippers W 116-108 Home 1/2/2022 Knicks W 120-105 Home 1/4/2022 Spurs W 129-104 Home 1/5/2022 Bucks W 117-111 Away 1/7/2022 Jazz - Home 1/9/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/11/2022 Suns - Home 1/14/2022 Pistons - Away 1/15/2022 Bucks - Away 1/17/2022 Heat - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule