    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) hits a three point shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (7-8) face the Utah Jazz (9-5) at Vivint Arena on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Raptors vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Raptors

    • The Jazz score 110.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 105.2 the Raptors give up.
    • Utah is 9-1 when scoring more than 105.2 points.
    • When Toronto allows fewer than 110.9 points, it is 7-4.
    • The Raptors' 105.9 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 102.2 the Jazz give up to opponents.
    • Toronto is 6-4 when it scores more than 102.2 points.
    • Utah has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Jazz are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 20th.
    • The Jazz average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, 3.1 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    • The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.4 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is the top scorer for the Raptors with 20.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Toronto's leader in rebounds is Precious Achiuwa with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Fred VanVleet with 7.1 per game.
    • VanVleet knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

