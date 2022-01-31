How to Watch Raptors at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two rising teams in the Eastern Conference clash when the Raptors take on the Hawks on Monday. Atlanta has an eight-game winning streak.

This is the first game of the season between the Raptors (24–23) and the Hawks (24–25), who are both starting to find their footing after tough stretches this season This is going to be a show between All-Star starter Trae Young and potential All-Star Fred VanVleet.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live Stream Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Young was voted as a starter in the All-Star game for the first time in his career despite the up-and-down season for Atlanta.

This season Young has been electric, averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Overall Young is having the best shooting season of his career and during Atlanta’s current eight-game winning streak he has upped his game to 28.4 points, 9.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Every season VanVleet gets better and better for Toronto. This season he is averaging a career-high 21.7 points, 7.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

He is on track to make his first All-Star appearance this season, which would be well deserved after Toronto started off 14–17. Now it is over .500 largely on the back of the play of VanVleet.

These two smaller guards are breaking the norm and leading their teams in the right direction.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
