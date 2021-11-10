How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

Jayson Tatum is going to have to go through two of the best athletic wing defenders in the NBA tonight to get this win when the Celtics face the Raptors.

The Raptors (6-5) finally got arguably their best player back for the first time this season while at the same time the Celtics (4-6) are learning how to play without arguably their best player.

These two teams have played one game against each other earlier in the season with the Raptors beating the brakes off the Celtics to get the early advantage on their divisional rival.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Raptors and Celtics are both coming off tough losses and are looking to rebound tonight:

Pascal Siakam played his first game of the season and in a loss to the Nets, and he was able to knock off some rust with 15 points, four rebounds and three blocks plus steals in 25 minutes.

Head coach Nick Nurse went with the ultra-fun starting line-up of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, rookie Scottie Barnes and Siakam. That group is hyper-athletic, long, competitive and presents challenges for teams trying to penetrate the defense through a perimeter-oriented attack.

The Raptors bring in Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher off the bench, too, giving the Raptors such a unique look on both ends of the floor.

The Raptors have Khem Birch (knee) listed as doubtful, and the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (leg).

In their two games without Brown, the Celtics are 1-1 with a win over the youthful Rockets early in the season and a loss to the Mavericks on an insane Luka Dončić buzzer-beater.

Through 10 games the Celtics are an enigma. Jayson Tatum has the talent to be an MVP candidate but has been inefficient at best and, at worst, might be showing he is not a No. 1 on a true contending team. The team needs an identity and for Tatum to create that with his play, on both ends.

