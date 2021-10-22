How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

The Raptors and Celtics will face off on Friday night as both teams look for their first win of the season.

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Raptors and Celtics are at the opposite end of the contention scale.

Many believe that the Celtics should end up being serious contenders in the Eastern Conference while the Raptors are expected to finish outside the postseason picture. With that in mind, these two teams will face off on Friday night.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game of the season, the Celtics came up short in double overtime against the Knicks. They ended up losing by a final score of 138-134. Jaylen Brown put together a career performance with 46 points, but Jayson Tatum struggled with 20 points on 7-for-30 shooting.

On the other side of the floor, the Raptors struggled mightily in their first game of the year. They lost to the Washington Wizards by a final score of 98-83. Toronto saw rookie Scottie Barnes score 12 points to lead the team and will need a much better all-around team performance in game No. 2.

Heading into this matchup, the Celtics are favored to win. They are by far the better team on paper, but the Raptors have a lot of talent on their roster as well. This should be a fun game to watch between two teams gunning for their first win of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.