The Raptors (1-1) travel to Boston to take on the Celtics (1-0) in a Saturday night NBA preseason showdown between two Eastern Conference teams.

The NBA Preseason is off to a hot start, and both of these teams have a win under their belt already.

The Raptors played twice against the same team and split the series 1-1. They won their home opener against the Sixers 123-107 then lost on the road at Philadelphia 125-113.

The Celtics have only played one game so far. They opened up their season at home against the Orlando Magic, where they won 98-97 on the back of 25 points from Jaylen Brown and 18 points from Jayson Tatum.

How to Watch: Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Boston stays at home for the second game of its preseason, bringing in the former NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. Last year, Tatum led the team with 26.4 points per game and 4.3 assists per game.

Toronto's leader in 2020 was Pascal Siakam, who led the team in points and rebounds with 21.4 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game. These two will go head-to-head again in a great preseason battle.

This will be another good early test for younger players like Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford and Malachi Flynn. Raptors first-round pick Scottie Barnes will be a great talent to scout in this preseason matchup.

