How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nets will look to hold their place at the top of the Eastern Conference on Tuesday as they host the Raptors.
    Author:

    The Raptors are on a short winning streak entering today but will have an extremely tough test ahead of them. They’ll head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

    While Brooklyn has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, the Raptors have proven they’ve got the talent to beat any team in the league when they play well.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live Stream Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Raptors have been solid this season after being one of the bottom teams in the NBA last season. They’re currently on a two-game winning streak and are .500 over their last 10 contests.

    Toronto is currently 13-14 on the season, which puts it in the race for the play-in tournament if the season were to end today. The Raptors have been better on the road (7-5) than at home (6-9) this season, which is a positive sign as they head into Brooklyn. The Raptors have a balanced scoring attack with five players that average at least 15 points per game this season.

    The Nets are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings this season despite being without Kyrie Irving. They’ve got a record of 19-8 and have won two consecutive contests.

    Winners in 12 of its last 16 games, Brooklyn has proven to be one of the most consistent teams in the entire NBA this season. The Nets have a dominant duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, who combine for 50.2 points, 15.5 rebounds and 15.2 assists per game on average this season.

    The Raptors will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, following a home win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Knicks

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

    1 minute ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Penguins

    31 minutes ago
    Devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Flyers

    31 minutes ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Bruins

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_15727667
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VMI at Wake Forest

    31 minutes ago
    lsu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern State at LSU

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy