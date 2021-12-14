How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

The Nets will look to hold their place at the top of the Eastern Conference on Tuesday as they host the Raptors.

The Raptors are on a short winning streak entering today but will have an extremely tough test ahead of them. They’ll head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

While Brooklyn has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, the Raptors have proven they’ve got the talent to beat any team in the league when they play well.

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Raptors have been solid this season after being one of the bottom teams in the NBA last season. They’re currently on a two-game winning streak and are .500 over their last 10 contests.

Toronto is currently 13-14 on the season, which puts it in the race for the play-in tournament if the season were to end today. The Raptors have been better on the road (7-5) than at home (6-9) this season, which is a positive sign as they head into Brooklyn. The Raptors have a balanced scoring attack with five players that average at least 15 points per game this season.

The Nets are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings this season despite being without Kyrie Irving. They’ve got a record of 19-8 and have won two consecutive contests.

Winners in 12 of its last 16 games, Brooklyn has proven to be one of the most consistent teams in the entire NBA this season. The Nets have a dominant duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, who combine for 50.2 points, 15.5 rebounds and 15.2 assists per game on average this season.

The Raptors will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, following a home win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

