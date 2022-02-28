How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors look for their first win of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The Raptors (32-27) look to get the monkey off their back against the Nets (32-29) for their first win of the season against the rival Nets. A lot rides on Kyrie Irving. In his 15 games played this season, Brooklyn is 5-10 and 1-2 since the James Harden trade.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Irving stepped up down the stretch for Brooklyn, leading the team to a win over the Bucks with 38 points (12 in the fourth quarter).

Irving had his best overall game of the season with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists on 14-for-26 shooting.

Due to injuries and trades the team is very average, even below average in the Eastern Conference. The Nets cannot be fully judged until Durant and Simmons are in the lineup, but they will have to get things on track soon or they may not get a chance to prove themselves.

The Raptors are trying to get back on track after an eight-game winning streak vaulted them up the standings, but then they followed that up by going 1-4 in their last five games.

The defense has taken a massive hit, giving up 114.6 points in their last five games with three games allowing 120+ points. They are going to be as good as their defense takes them this season and 114+ points allowed is a recipe for a quick playoff exit.

