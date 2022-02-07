How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two playoff hopefuls will collide when the Raptors take on the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night.

There will be quite a few good games for fans to watch Monday night in NBA action. One game in particular is a matchup that fans will not want to miss between two playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference, as the Raptors head to Charlotte to face off against the Hornets.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors have worked their way back to being a legitimate playoff team. Toronto is 28–23 and has been starting to play excellent basketball. In its most recent outing, the Raptors ended up defeating the Hawks by a final score of 125–114.

On the other side, the Hornets started the season off hot and have come back down to earth a bit. They are still 28–26 and are a team to keep a close eye on in the East. Charlotte is fresh off a tough 104–86 blowout loss against the Heat.

Both of these teams will be looking to make a statement tonight. They will be looking to show the other team that they are the more serious contender.

Regional restrictions may apply.

