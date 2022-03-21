How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best in the Eastern Conference clash on Monday with the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls squaring off.

This season the Raptors (40-31) and Bulls (41-29) have been quite opposite in how they have succeeded this season. Toronto has scrapped with the No. 10 defense and No. 19 offense without a true star, while Chicago has built its team around two stars, with the No. 10 offense and No. 16 defense. They are both jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference as the season winds down.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the last head-to-head, Toronto got its first win over Chicago this season in a 127-120 overtime victory with four players with 20+ points.

The Raptors would be looking for their seventh win in a row if not for some absolutely absurd shooting from the Lakers in an overtime loss where LeBron James and Russell Westbrook made two unbelievable three-pointers to force the extra period.

Regardless, they have played great basketball as of late. During this stretch, Toronto is averaging 113.7 points per game and giving up 107.1 points to opponents. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been fantastic during this stretch, averaging 20.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals plus blocks per game.

On the other side, Chicago has been struggling. In its last 10 games the Bulls have gone 2-8, with seven of those losses coming to playoff teams.

In this stretch they have seen the offense falter (108.1 PPG) and their defense (116.2 opponents points) also take a dive.

DeMar DeRozan has cooled down, averaging 24.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over his last 10 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
