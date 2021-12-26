How to Watch Raptors at Cavaliers

The Raptors will have to rally in Cleveland against the Cavaliers since they now have 10 players in COVID-19 protocols.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing great this season for the first time since LeBron James left. Now they are a legitimate contender in the East and have won four of their last five. They did drop their most recent game right before Christmas to the Boston Celtics, who are scraping their way back into the top eight in the conference.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Raptors will find Cleveland a tough place to steal a win, as the Cavs are going for their fifth straight win at home. It will be even more difficult, as the Raptors just added three more players to the COVID-19 protocol list.

That was on top of the seven players that were already in health and safety protocols, which included their core of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

The team won't see it as an excuse though, as much of the league is dealing with the very same issue. Look for them to find an unconventional way to pull off this upset road win.

Regional restrictions may apply.