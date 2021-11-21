How to Watch Raptors at Warriors

On Sunday night, the Warriors will host the Raptors in a competitive matchup between a Finals contender and a playoff-level foe.

The Raptors are on the road Sunday night as they take on the Warriors. It will be a tough matchup for them, playing against the hottest team in the NBA.

Very few teams have had success against the Warriors this season, but the Raptors have the roster to make this contest interesting.

Golden State has been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season. The Warriors’ 14-2 record has them sitting at the very top of the Western Conference standings.

Emerging as a legitimate scorer, Jordan Poole is averaging 17.5 points per game this season as a starter. In the absence of Klay Thompson, he’s been spectacular and a huge reason the Warriors have been so good thus far.

The Raptors sit at 8-9, slowly falling in the standings after their hot start. They’re a solid team on the road (6-3) which could be important in this matchup as they head to San Francisco.

Toronto has one of the top rookies in the league in Scottie Barnes, who’s averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. This roster has a unique mix of young talent and veterans, so it will be interesting to see what direction they trend over the course of the season.

Steph Curry is playing at an MVP level, continuing to make history at age 33.

