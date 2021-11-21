How to Watch Raptors at Warriors

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday night, the Warriors will host the Raptors in a competitive matchup between a Finals contender and a playoff-level foe.
    The Raptors are on the road Sunday night as they take on the Warriors. It will be a tough matchup for them, playing against the hottest team in the NBA.

    Very few teams have had success against the Warriors this season, but the Raptors have the roster to make this contest interesting.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors:

    Date: November 21, 2021

    Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Golden State has been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season. The Warriors’ 14-2 record has them sitting at the very top of the Western Conference standings.

    Emerging as a legitimate scorer, Jordan Poole is averaging 17.5 points per game this season as a starter. In the absence of Klay Thompson, he’s been spectacular and a huge reason the Warriors have been so good thus far.

    The Raptors sit at 8-9, slowly falling in the standings after their hot start. They’re a solid team on the road (6-3) which could be important in this matchup as they head to San Francisco.

    Toronto has one of the top rookies in the league in Scottie Barnes, who’s averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. This roster has a unique mix of young talent and veterans, so it will be interesting to see what direction they trend over the course of the season.

    Steph Curry is playing at an MVP level, continuing to make history at age 33.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NBA

    3 minutes ago
