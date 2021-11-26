How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, the Raptors will head to Indiana to take on the Pacers in a tough matchup.
    On Friday night, the NBA will give fans quite a few good games to watch. One of those matchups will come between the Raptors and Pacers in Indiana.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Raptors have racked up a 9-10 record. They need to work on their consistency, but they have shown flashes of being a very tough team to beat. In its last matchup, Toronto ended up downing the Grizzlies by a final score of 126-113.

    On the other side, the Pacers have gone 8-12 to begin the season. Rick Carlisle and company are much more talented than their record shows. Last time out, the Pacers fell to LeBron James and the Lakers in overtime by a final score of 124-116.

    Both of these teams have loads of talent and are competitive basketball teams. This should be a very intriguing matchup. Be sure to watch live. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
