How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

On Friday night in NBA action, the Raptors will head to Indiana to take on the Pacers in a tough matchup.

On Friday night, the NBA will give fans quite a few good games to watch. One of those matchups will come between the Raptors and Pacers in Indiana.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Raptors have racked up a 9-10 record. They need to work on their consistency, but they have shown flashes of being a very tough team to beat. In its last matchup, Toronto ended up downing the Grizzlies by a final score of 126-113.

On the other side, the Pacers have gone 8-12 to begin the season. Rick Carlisle and company are much more talented than their record shows. Last time out, the Pacers fell to LeBron James and the Lakers in overtime by a final score of 124-116.

Both of these teams have loads of talent and are competitive basketball teams. This should be a very intriguing matchup. Be sure to watch live.

Regional restrictions may apply.