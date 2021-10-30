How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Toronto Raptors look for their third-straight win as they head on the road to play the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    The Raptors (3-3) are set to face the Pacers (1-5) in an Eastern Conference road contest on Saturday night.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Toronto, this is a chance for a team that started 1-3 to get over .500. Even with Pascal Siakam sidelined with a shoulder injury to start the year, this new-look Raptors team has played some exciting basketball.

    Rookie Scottie Barnes is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on 55.6% shooting, showing why the Raptors took him with the No. 4 overall pick in spite of all the talk heading into the draft about Jalen Suggs being a tier above Barnes.

    The Pacers come in on a three-game losing streak, which includes a 118-100 loss to the Raptors.

    An injured Pacers team is without Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren, plus now has to contend with a Malcolm Brogdon injury. Domantas Sabonis is putting up a double-double, and rookie Chris Duarte has been an early surprise, but things aren't meshing yet in Indianapolis.

    In the first meeting of these teams, Fred VanVleet scored 26 points for Toronto and OG Anunoby chipped in 25 as well. For the Pacers, Sabonis was held in check, taking just four shot attempts and finishing with nine points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17044780
    MLS

    How to Watch Columbus Crew SC at D.C. United

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15113068
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Birmingham Legion FC

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17016895
    College Football

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048940
    College Football

    How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046196
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at 76ers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17016776
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina State

    1 minute ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes running back Marcus Crowley (24) tries to shake off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes
    College Football

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy