How to Watch Raptors at Pacers

The Toronto Raptors look for their third-straight win as they head on the road to play the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors (3-3) are set to face the Pacers (1-5) in an Eastern Conference road contest on Saturday night.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

For Toronto, this is a chance for a team that started 1-3 to get over .500. Even with Pascal Siakam sidelined with a shoulder injury to start the year, this new-look Raptors team has played some exciting basketball.

Rookie Scottie Barnes is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on 55.6% shooting, showing why the Raptors took him with the No. 4 overall pick in spite of all the talk heading into the draft about Jalen Suggs being a tier above Barnes.

The Pacers come in on a three-game losing streak, which includes a 118-100 loss to the Raptors.

An injured Pacers team is without Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren, plus now has to contend with a Malcolm Brogdon injury. Domantas Sabonis is putting up a double-double, and rookie Chris Duarte has been an early surprise, but things aren't meshing yet in Indianapolis.

In the first meeting of these teams, Fred VanVleet scored 26 points for Toronto and OG Anunoby chipped in 25 as well. For the Pacers, Sabonis was held in check, taking just four shot attempts and finishing with nine points.

