How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors look to make it four wins in a row against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The Raptors (37-30) have played different styles and switched nearly every position with confidence this season. They have won three games in a row and are hunting for their fourth win in a row against the Lakers (29-38), who have not won more than one game in a row since Jan. 7-- a stretch of 27 straight games.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history with 30,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and now 10,000+ assists in the last game against the Suns.

The Lakers have shown no signs of a run with only three winning streaks all season of 3+ games.

Los Angeles is effectively locked into the No. 9 seed and the play-in tournament with how far it is behind the rest of the teams in the Western Conference.

LeBron James is continuing to add to his individual statistical legacy. He could gun for his second scoring title and absolutely fly past Karl Malone for No. 2 all-time in points scored.

On the other side for the Raptors, they have climbed up to No. 7 in the Eastern Conference and are in a position to compete for the Atlantic Division title (4.5 games back) and for the No 4 seed (4.0 games back).

Toronto is a team nobody wants to play with how long and athletic it is. The Raptors are going to be a tough team to beat in the playoffs.

