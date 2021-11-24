How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

The Raptors and Grizzlies meet on Wednesday night in a fun matchup between two exciting, young teams.

It has been an up-and-down, uneven season so far for both the Raptors (8-10) and the Grizzlies (9-8), who both cannot seem to string together wins without a loss or two for balance.

They are not mirror images of each other across the conferences, but both teams are scrappy, young squads with playoff hopes, very good young coaches and have been dealing with an injury to one of their best players early in the season.

How to Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Ja Morant (32 points) vaulted the Grizzlies to a signature win over the Jazz:

Morant has been putting on an All-Star display this season, putting up 25.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on 48-36-78 splits. Morant has six games with 30-plus points already this season. He had eight last year and one as a rookie.

His backcourt teammate, Dillion Brooks, has popped back into the lineup, playing in four of the last seven games with the team going 2-2 when he was available. Brooks has looked awesome in four games, fitting right back into the offense and averaging 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists on 46-44-92 splits.

Without Brooks, the team has gone 7-6 and looks to build momentum once he is fully back to the level he reached in the playoffs last season.

Early this season, the Raptors went 7-4 without Pascal Siakam and 1-6 since his return.

Rookie Scottie Barnes and swingman OG Anunoby have really clicked, combining for 34.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.8 steals plus blocks.

Integrating Siakam has presented its challenges with a team that had some early season balance, momentum and a style that kept its head above the .500 mark for the season.

