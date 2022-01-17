How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference battle in Miami when the Raptors and Heat square off.

Kyle Lowry moving to the Miami has worked out well for the Heat and it's looking like a win-win, as the Toronto Raptors are faring well without him too. The Heat look closer to the team they were when they made a run all the way to the NBA Finals in 2020 than the team they were last year.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

While Markieff Morris is still likely to miss this game against the Raptors, Jimmy Butler is back in the lineup looking like his old self. Even through all of the adversity Miami has faced this season, it sits in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat should really be looked at as one of the best teams in the league when at full strength.

The Raptors still look like a star or two away from competing for a championship like they did with Kawhi Leonard in 2019, but there has been little down time for them since. The future looks incredibly bright for Toronto.

The Raptors are eighth in the East and are coming off a great win against the defending champion Bucks. They'll be the underdog in this one, but definitely have the ability beat Miami.

Regional restrictions may apply.