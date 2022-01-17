How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference battle in Miami when the Raptors and Heat square off.

Kyle Lowry moving to the Miami has worked out well for the Heat and it's looking like a win-win, as the Toronto Raptors are faring well without him too. The Heat look closer to the team they were when they made a run all the way to the NBA Finals in 2020 than the team they were last year.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Markieff Morris is still likely to miss this game against the Raptors, Jimmy Butler is back in the lineup looking like his old self. Even through all of the adversity Miami has faced this season, it sits in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat should really be looked at as one of the best teams in the league when at full strength. 

The Raptors still look like a star or two away from competing for a championship like they did with Kawhi Leonard in 2019, but there has been little down time for them since. The future looks incredibly bright for Toronto. 

The Raptors are eighth in the East and are coming off a great win against the defending champion Bucks. They'll be the underdog in this one, but definitely have the ability beat Miami.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2021

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Islanders

49 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts a three point shot over Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

49 seconds ago
Jacksonville Icemen ECHL
ECHL Hockey

How to Watch ECHL All-Star Classic

49 seconds ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

30 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri

30 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at LIU in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
loyola marymount
College Basketball

How to Watch Portland at Loyola Marymount

30 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Dartmouth

30 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Northeastern

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy