How to Watch Raptors vs. Pelicans

On Monday night in NBA action, the Raptors will hit the road to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue on Monday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. With the All-Star break right around the corner, teams are trying to head into the break on a positive note. One matchup to keep a close eye on tonight will feature the Raptors traveling to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

How to Watch the Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Raptors are 31-24 and have worked their way into playoff contention. They have looked like a team that will be a tough team to face in the playoffs. In their last game, the Raptors ended up losing to the Nuggets by a final score of 110-109.

On the other side, the Pelicans hold a 22-34 record this season and need to find a way to string a few wins together. New Orleans acquired CJ McCollum ahead of the trade deadline, but the move has not paid off just yet. Last time out, the Pelicans ended up losing to the Spurs by a final score of 124-114.

