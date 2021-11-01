How to Watch Raptors at Knicks

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    OG Anunoby and the Raptors head to New York to face RJ Barrett and the Knicks on Monday in NBA action.
    Author:

    The Knicks host the Raptors at Madison Square Garden on Monday in an Eastern Conference battle. While Toronto may not be a championship contender, the team should put up a good fight against New York.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live stream the Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Toronto has been an intriguing team to watch so far this season with their young and athletic roster. They have a 4–3 record and are coming off of a 97–94 win over the Pacers in their most recent outing. In that game, the Raptors were led by rookie Scottie Barnes with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

    The Knicks have started their season with a 5–1 record and are looking like legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. New York defeated the Pelicans 123–117 in their most recent contest. RJ Barrett led the way for the Knicks with 35 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

    Both of these teams are capable of putting up big numbers and both of them play hard on the defensive side of the floor. Make sure to tune to watch them face off.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
