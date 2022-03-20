How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

The Raptors look to gain footing in the East standings as the 76ers goes for their third straight win.

Two of the best in the East square off tonight with only 4.5 games separating the Raptors and 76ers. After the Sixers let go of a 19-point lead against the Nuggets in the battle of the top MVP candidates in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, Philly has won two straight. They have been impressive opponents, too, first beating the Cavaliers and then the Mavericks.

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Philadelphia beat Dallas by 10 as the duo of Embiid and James Harden came in clutch. Embiid scored 32 and James Harden scored 24 points and the team held Luka Doncic in check. If the Sixers can play defense and this duo can score like this, they could easily make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Raptors had their five-game winning streak snapped when they dropped their last game against the Lakers. They were up by three points with just seconds left when Russell Westbrook stole the ball and nailed a three to send it to overtime where L.A. eventually won. Scottie Barnes keeps being clutch for Toronto though as he scored 31 in the loss.

This should be a very close game.

