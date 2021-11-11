How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

The 76ers look to end their two-game losing streak as the Raptors try to get above .500.

It feels like a lifetime ago since Kawhi Leonard hit that bouncing shot in the Eastern Conference semifinals to send the 76ers packing and the Raptors on their way to the team's first ever NBA Championship in 2019.

While Philadelphia has a very similar core of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (at least for the foreseeable future) the Raptors have a very different lineup that is starting to see the benefits of a rebuild.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now with arguably the greatest Raptor ever in Kyle Lowry playing for Miami, Toronto is building a new identity on maybe a very unlikely name. The Raptors' leading scorer is OG Anunoby, who was on that 2019 championship team, but is gaining an expanded role in this offense by averaging 19.7 points per game. He is the only British player in the league and becoming a force at just 24-years-old.

Even with the off-court drama with Simmons, the 76ers are playing well with an 8-4 record and still have their eyes on a deep playoff run. They have lost their last two games against Milwaukee and New York, two teams they expect to see in the playoffs. The 76ers should come out of the gate flying in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.