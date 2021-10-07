How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

For the second time this preseason, the Raptors and 76ers square-off, both without stars from last season for very different reasons.

This may not be the way they play all season, but the Toronto Raptors started a group last game with the tallest player on the court being 6'9" rookie Scottie Barnes. It might have been out of necessity with certain players out, but this could be an interesting strategy with this roster during a transition season. For the 76ers, beyond the Ben Simmons drama, they were without their other two All-Stars and are showcasing their young talent.

How to Watch: Raptors at 76ers

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Raptors dominated the first meeting and played a fun, five out line-up that let Barnes thrive.

Barnes looked like he fit in the NBA already, filling up the box score with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Most importantly, he shot 6-for-10 from the field and took jump shots. He was not scared to shoot.

The Raptors also got their first look at Goran Dragić, who they acquired in the Kyle Lowry trade. He and Fred VanVleet looked good together, combining for 16 points and 8 assists (all VanVleet), along with seven rebounds.

Second round pick Justin Champagnie looked great in his first preseason game, going for 17 points and 10 rebounds.

For the 76ers, this was a showcase for their young and non All-Star talent. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and the soon-to-be traded Ben Simmons were all out.

The 76ers are going to have to get alternate playmakers warmed up this season. A lot of pressure will be on Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey and even rookie Jaden Springer. Let’s see how round two with these teams goes.

