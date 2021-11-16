How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

The Raptors start their extended road trip at Portland against a Trail Blazers team that has been tough to beat at home this season.

The Raptors have had an up-and-down start to this season. They have lost four of their last five entering Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

After a hard-fought victory against a tough 76ers team in Philadelphia, Toronto lost to the rebuilding Pistons on Saturday.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

The Raptors will look to reset during a big West Coast road trip as they play their next six games away from the Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto will face Portland to start the road trip. The Trail Blazers are going for their sixth straight win at home.

Portland's last four games have been on the road, and the Trail Blazers only won one of them. That includes their last matchup, in which they came up short against Denver without their star Damian Lillard. He is day-to-day with an abdominal injury that he has been playing with for a while. This game should be very tight if he is able to play tonight.

