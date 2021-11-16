Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Raptors start their extended road trip at Portland against a Trail Blazers team that has been tough to beat at home this season.
    Author:

    The Raptors have had an up-and-down start to this season. They have lost four of their last five entering Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers.

    After a hard-fought victory against a tough 76ers team in Philadelphia, Toronto lost to the rebuilding Pistons on Saturday.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Raptors will look to reset during a big West Coast road trip as they play their next six games away from the Scotiabank Arena.

    Toronto will face Portland to start the road trip. The Trail Blazers are going for their sixth straight win at home.

    Portland's last four games have been on the road, and the Trail Blazers only won one of them. That includes their last matchup, in which they came up short against Denver without their star Damian Lillard. He is day-to-day with an abdominal injury that he has been playing with for a while. This game should be very tight if he is able to play tonight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy