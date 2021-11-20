How to Watch Raptors at Kings

In Friday night NBA action, the Raptors are set to travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 10

So far this season, the Raptors have gone 7–9. They have looked great in some games but have shown some consistency issues as a young team. In their last outing, Toronto lost to the Jazz 119–103 and were led by Gary Trent Jr. with 31 points.

The Kings have struggled to begin the season and come into this game with a 6–9 record. Sacramento lost to the Timberwolves by a final score of 107–97 in its most recent game. The Kings saw De'Aaron Fox put up 28 points to go along with five assists in the loss.

Both of these teams are full of young talent and have bright futures ahead of them. They aren't expected to be contenders this season, but they aren't pushovers either. Make sure to tune in to watch these hungry teams face off.

