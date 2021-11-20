How to Watch Raptors at Kings

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Friday night NBA action, the Raptors are set to travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings.
    One of the more intriguing matchups on Friday's NBA schedule will feature the Raptors taking on the Kings in Sacramento.

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 10

    You can live stream the Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Raptors have gone 7–9. They have looked great in some games but have shown some consistency issues as a young team. In their last outing, Toronto lost to the Jazz 119–103 and were led by Gary Trent Jr. with 31 points.

    The Kings have struggled to begin the season and come into this game with a 6–9 record. Sacramento lost to the Timberwolves by a final score of 107–97 in its most recent game. The Kings saw De'Aaron Fox put up 28 points to go along with five assists in the loss.

    Both of these teams are full of young talent and have bright futures ahead of them. They aren't expected to be contenders this season, but they aren't pushovers either. Make sure to tune in to watch these hungry teams face off.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
