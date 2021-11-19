How to Watch Raptors at Jazz

The Jazz look to get back-to-back wins against Atlantic division opponents when they host the Raptors on Thursday night.

The Jazz had lost four of their last five before the corrected course against the 76ers in their last contest.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz:

Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Sure, their foe's biggest star, Joel Embiid, had missed the last five games, but the Jazz looked like their old selves. Their trademark stingy defense reappeared and only gave up 85 points as Philly only shot 37%.

They were propelled to a rout by dominant three-point shooting and a season-high 27 points from Bojan Bogdanović. They'll look for the same formula of spreading around the wealth when they host another Atlantic division foe in the Raptors.

Toronto is going through a similar rough patch as Philadelphia. After winning five in a row earlier in the season, the Raptors have lost five of six since. That includes their last game against Portland, which was without star Damian Lillard. They still let C.J. McCollum go off for 27, so they'll need keep Donovan Mitchell in check if they are going to keep this one close.

