How to Watch Raptors at Wizards

On Wednesday night, the red-hot Raptors and Wizards will face off in the nation's capital.

On Wednesday night, there are a few games that fans will not want to miss. One of those matchups will come between the Raptors and Wizards.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

So far this season, the Raptors have gone 5-3 and are starting to find themselves. They are fresh off of a big 113-104 win over their division rival Knicks. In that game, young wing OG Anunoby went off for 36 points and knocked down 13 of his 27 shots in a dominant performance.

As for the Wizards, they have started the season with a 5-2 record. Their last game was against the Hawks, which they lost by a score of 118-111. Washington was led by Bradley Beal with 24 points, while Kyle Kuzma chipped in 18 points and six rebounds.

Both of these teams are loaded with young talent. The Wizards may be viewed as a more serious playoff contender, but the Raptors are still playing without Pascal Siakam.

