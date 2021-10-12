How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

The Wizards look for their first win of the NBA preseason as they host the Raptors on Tuesday night.

The Raptors (2–2) take on the Wizards (0–2) in Washington in an NBA preseason matchup Tuesday night.

Both teams are expected to sit on on the fringes of playoff contention this season, but the preseason will allow them to test out their rosters and prepare for their competition.

How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards:

Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Raptors' preseason strategy of playing three strong and athletic defenders with two guards has shown intriguing possibilities.

Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and rookie Scottie Barnes dare opponents to attack and get by them. For that to work, they need their guards to defend, but so far, Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic and Gary Trent Jr. have not struck fear into opposing guards.

When fully healthy, the Raptors will likely start a more traditional duo of Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam in the frontcourt.

The Wizards rely on Bradley Beal to elevate everyone around him. They have talent, but will it meld together?

In the first two games, the Wizards have been led by Beal (32 points in 46 minutes), Spencer Dinwiddie (27 points in 43 minutes), Kyle Kuzma (15 points in 47 minutes), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (four points in 20 minutes), Daniel Gafford (17 points in 40 minutes) and rookie Corey Kispert (12 points in 25 minutes).