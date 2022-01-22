Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball on Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (23-22) go up against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1 217.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

The Wizards put up 108.3 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow.

Washington has a 15-9 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.

Toronto is 17-9 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Raptors score only 3.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Wizards give up (109.8).

Toronto has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.

The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 13th.

The Wizards average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 4.5 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Wizards are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.7 points per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch