How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball on Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (23-22) go up against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Betting Information for Raptors vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Raptors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-1

217.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

  • The Wizards put up 108.3 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow.
  • Washington has a 15-9 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.
  • Toronto is 17-9 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Raptors score only 3.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Wizards give up (109.8).
  • Toronto has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Washington is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 13th.
  • The Wizards average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 4.5 rebounds less than the Raptors.
  • The Wizards are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.7 points per game.
  • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet collects 21.8 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
  • VanVleet is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
