How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (23-22) go up against the Toronto Raptors (21-21) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Raptors vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-1
217.5 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors
- The Wizards put up 108.3 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 106.0 the Raptors allow.
- Washington has a 15-9 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.
- Toronto is 17-9 when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Raptors score only 3.0 fewer points per game (106.8) than the Wizards give up (109.8).
- Toronto has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Washington is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 13th.
- The Wizards average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 4.5 rebounds less than the Raptors.
- The Wizards are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.7 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.7 points per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet collects 21.8 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is reliable from three-point range and leads the Raptors with 3.9 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
