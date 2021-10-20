Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (0-0) take on the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards
- Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors scored were 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (118.5).
- When Toronto scored more than 118.5 points last season, it went 11-5.
- Washington went 18-6 last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Wizards put up just 4.9 more points per game last year (116.6) than the Raptors gave up to opponents (111.7).
- Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.
- Toronto had a 25-25 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Raptors made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Wizards allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Toronto went 14-9 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.1% the Raptors' opponents shot last season.
- Washington put together a 24-20 straight up record in games it shot above 46.1% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam averaged 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
- VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season to go with 4.4 assists.
- Montrezl Harrell pulled down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
- Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
10/23/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
10/25/2021
Bulls
-
Home
10/27/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/22/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/25/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
-
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
-
Home
How To Watch
October
20
2021
Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)