Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

The Toronto Raptors (0-0) take on the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Amalie Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors scored were 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (118.5).

When Toronto scored more than 118.5 points last season, it went 11-5.

Washington went 18-6 last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Wizards put up just 4.9 more points per game last year (116.6) than the Raptors gave up to opponents (111.7).

Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.

Toronto had a 25-25 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.

The Raptors made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Wizards allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Toronto went 14-9 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.1% the Raptors' opponents shot last season.

Washington put together a 24-20 straight up record in games it shot above 46.1% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam averaged 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.

VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season to go with 4.4 assists.

Montrezl Harrell pulled down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.

Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

