Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (0-0) take on the Washington Wizards (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Amalie Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

    • Last year, the 111.3 points per game the Raptors scored were 7.2 fewer points than the Wizards gave up (118.5).
    • When Toronto scored more than 118.5 points last season, it went 11-5.
    • Washington went 18-6 last season when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Wizards put up just 4.9 more points per game last year (116.6) than the Raptors gave up to opponents (111.7).
    • Washington put together a 29-18 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Toronto had a 25-25 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.
    • The Raptors made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Wizards allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
    • Toronto went 14-9 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.1% the Raptors' opponents shot last season.
    • Washington put together a 24-20 straight up record in games it shot above 46.1% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Pascal Siakam averaged 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Fred VanVleet averaged 6.3 assists per game to go with his 19.6 PPG scoring average.
    • VanVleet knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
    • VanVleet averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Chris Boucher compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal put up 31.3 points per game last season to go with 4.4 assists.
    • Montrezl Harrell pulled down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
    • Davis Bertans hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
