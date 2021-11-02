Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (5-2) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

The 112.4 points per game the Wizards average are 12.1 more points than the Raptors allow (100.3).

Washington is 4-1 when scoring more than 100.3 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 112.4 points, it is 5-3.

The Raptors put up an average of 104.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 109.9 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Toronto is 4-0 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

Washington is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 104.9 points.

The Wizards are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.

The Wizards average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 4.7 rebounds less than the Raptors.

The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Washington's leading rebounder is Kyle Kuzma averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 6.3 assists per game.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch