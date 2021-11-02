Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (5-2) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Raptors

    • The 112.4 points per game the Wizards average are 12.1 more points than the Raptors allow (100.3).
    • Washington is 4-1 when scoring more than 100.3 points.
    • When Toronto gives up fewer than 112.4 points, it is 5-3.
    • The Raptors put up an average of 104.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 109.9 the Wizards give up to opponents.
    • Toronto is 4-0 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
    • Washington is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 104.9 points.
    • The Wizards are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.
    • The Wizards average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, 4.7 rebounds less than the Raptors.
    • The Wizards are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank first.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • Washington's leading rebounder is Kyle Kuzma averaging 11.0 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 6.3 assists per game.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby is at the top of the Raptors scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also grabs 5.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
    • Scottie Barnes puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 18.1 points and 2.0 assists per game for Toronto to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fred VanVleet has the top spot for assists with 7.4 per game, adding 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per matchup.
    • Anunoby hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy