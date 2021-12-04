Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (10-13) battle the Washington Wizards (14-9) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards

    • The 104.9 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Wizards give up.
    • Toronto is 8-3 when scoring more than 106.2 points.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 104.9 points, it is 8-2.
    • The Wizards' 106.0 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 105.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Washington is 7-1.
    • Toronto is 7-5 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Raptors make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • Toronto has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
    • Washington has compiled an 11-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.9% from the field.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 20.3 points per game along with 6.2 assists.
    • Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
    • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal averages 22.3 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 126-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    L 114-97

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    L 109-97

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 98-91

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    W 97-93

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 101-99

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-114

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    L 116-99

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 116-101

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
