Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (10-13) battle the Washington Wizards (14-9) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Wizards
- The 104.9 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Wizards give up.
- Toronto is 8-3 when scoring more than 106.2 points.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 104.9 points, it is 8-2.
- The Wizards' 106.0 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 105.7 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Washington is 7-1.
- Toronto is 7-5 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Raptors make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- Toronto has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- Washington has compiled an 11-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.9% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 20.3 points per game along with 6.2 assists.
- Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.1 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Barnes lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Barnes in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal averages 22.3 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
W 126-113
Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
L 114-97
Away
11/28/2021
Celtics
L 109-97
Home
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
L 98-91
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
W 97-93
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/16/2021
Bulls
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
W 101-99
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
W 120-114
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
L 116-99
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-107
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
L 116-101
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/13/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/15/2021
Kings
-
Away
