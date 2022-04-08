How to Watch Trail Blazers at Mavericks

With just a couple of games left in the NBA regular season, the Trail Blazers will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

There are just a few games left in the 2021-22 NBA regular season and fans could not be more excited to get the playoffs underway. With that in mind, there are still some very intriguing and important games to watch on the schedule. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Trail Blazers hitting the road to take on the Mavericks in Dallas.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks game fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Trail Blazers are already way out of playoff contention and are headed for a high draft pick. Portland holds a 27-53 record and would like to finish off the season strong. In their last game, the Trail Blazers ended up getting blown out by the Pelicans by a final score of 127-94.

On the other side of the court, the Mavericks are 50-30 coming into this game. Dallas is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with room to move still. Last time out, the Mavericks ended up beating the Pistons by a final score of 131-113.

This should be a good game to watch. Even though the Mavericks are heavily favored to win, the Trail Blazers won't go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.