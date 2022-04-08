How to Watch Trail Blazers at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With just a couple of games left in the NBA regular season, the Trail Blazers will travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

There are just a few games left in the 2021-22 NBA regular season and fans could not be more excited to get the playoffs underway. With that in mind, there are still some very intriguing and important games to watch on the schedule. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Trail Blazers hitting the road to take on the Mavericks in Dallas.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks game fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Trail Blazers are already way out of playoff contention and are headed for a high draft pick. Portland holds a 27-53 record and would like to finish off the season strong. In their last game, the Trail Blazers ended up getting blown out by the Pelicans by a final score of 127-94.

On the other side of the court, the Mavericks are 50-30 coming into this game. Dallas is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with room to move still. Last time out, the Mavericks ended up beating the Pistons by a final score of 131-113.

This should be a good game to watch. Even though the Mavericks are heavily favored to win, the Trail Blazers won't go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Mavericks

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17649900
NBA

How to Watch NBC Sports BetCast: Hornets at Bulls

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18041403
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Heat

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1010199998h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Atlético de Rafaela vs. Alvarado

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
imago1008660121h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Pumas UNAM

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy