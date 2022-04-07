Pelicans look to hold on to homecourt in the play-in tournament against free-falling Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and have already clinched their worst record since 2005-06. However, the Pelicans still have plenty to play for, as they hold a one-game lead over the Spurs in the battle to host the play-in game on Tuesday.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

With a win, New Orleans can wrap up a three-game season sweep of Portland. The Pelicans won in Portland on March 30 and beat the Blazers in New Orleans on Dec. 21.

The status of center Jonas Valančiūnas will be determined before tipoff. He's questionable with a sore right ankle that kept him out of their win at Sacramento on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, one could build a competitive roster with the list of players out for Portland. Star Damian Lillard played in just 29 games with a core injury that required surgery. The team is also without Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, Joe Ingles, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkić, Anfernee Simons, Trendon Watford, and Justise Winslow.

Since the All-Star break, the Trail Blazers have lost eight straight and are just 3-17. They lost at Oklahoma City on Tuesday, 98-94. Keon Johnson scored 18 points to lead Portland.

In Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Kings, the Pelicans got 23 points and 12 rebounds from Jaxson Hayes. Longtime Blazer CJ McCollum also had 23 points.

