How to Watch Trail Blazers at Knicks

The Knicks look to get back in the playoff race as they host the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers come into Manhattan looking to break a five-game road losing streak. They are still looking to develop chemistry with their new young core after they traded mainstay CJ McCollum to the Pelicans.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They've lost seven of their last eight and are looking for a statement win, even if it is against the struggling Knicks. They did come away with a win in their last home game where they looked very impressive against the Wizards.

Josh Hart scored a career-high 44 points against his hometown team. He was a big piece in that return from New Orleans. He kept it up against the Hawks in their last game, scoring 31, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Regardless, expect another big night from him at MSG and for him to become a real leader on this rebuilding Blazers team.

The Knicks aren't out of the playoff race, but they have to get going. They are six games back of a play-in spot, but tonight will be a good opportunity to get in the win column. They've played better as of late even though they've dropped their last two games. Those losses only came by a combined seven points against the Nets and Grizzlies, two top teams. If the Knicks can hang with those two, they will certainly be favored in tonight's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.