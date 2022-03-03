Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns in an intriguing Wednesday night showdown.

With the 2021-22 NBA season now in the final stretch before the playoffs, teams are looking to finish the year strong. On Wednesday night, there will be quite a few intriguing games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Trail Blazers take on the Suns in Phoenix.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Trail Blazers are 25-36 and have gone through a crazy season. CJ McCollum is no longer in town after a pre-trade deadline move to the Pelicans and Damian Lillard is likely out the rest of the season due to injury. Portland is fresh off of a tough 124-92 loss against the Nuggets in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Suns have been dominant all season long and are a major favorite to win the NBA Finals. 

Phoenix comes into this game with a 49-12 record and have shown no signs of slowing down. Last time out, the Suns lost to the Jazz in a tight game by a final score of 118-114.

This should be a fun game to watch, even though the Suns are heavily favored to win. The Trail Blazers are not a team that will lose without putting up a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) picks up the loose ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
