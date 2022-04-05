The Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder battle it out for the chance at a better draft pick today.

The Thunder and Blazers don't have playoff aspirations to close out the season, but they have a lot to play for. Whether it is lottery standings, developing young players, creating momentum for next season, or all of the above, these teams will be gunning for a win.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In his last outing, second-year big man Aleksej Pokusevski notched his first-ever triple-double with 17 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Suns.

Every starter from the season opener is out for the regular season, with some missing huge chunks of the second half of the season. Zero players have appeared in 70+ games and only three in 60+, making a rough season even more challenging.

It is the same season-ending story for the Blazers, who started Drew Eubanks, Brandon Williams, CJ Elleby, and rookies Keon Johnson and Greg Brown III in their last game.

As a starter, Johnson averages 13.3 points per game and plays solid basketball for a team that needs to add as much talent around Damian Lillard for next season.

Regional restrictions may apply.