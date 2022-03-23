How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Trey Mullinax missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Mullinax's Recent Performance
- Mullinax has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+2
$0
