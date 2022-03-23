How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 25, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Trey Mullinax lines up a putt on the seventh green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Trey Mullinax missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Mullinax's Recent Performance

Mullinax has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +2 $0

