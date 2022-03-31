How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 50th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Mullinax's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
How To Watch
