How to Watch Troy Merritt at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Troy Merritt carded a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Merritt's Recent Performance
- Merritt will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Merritt has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
