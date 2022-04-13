How to Watch Troy Merritt at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Troy Merritt plays plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Troy Merritt carded a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Merritt's Recent Performance

Merritt will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Merritt has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 12 rounds.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +4 $0

