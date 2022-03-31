How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course March 31 - April 3, Troy Merritt will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2015, he shot 14 and placed 71st at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +5500
Merritt's Recent Performance
- Merritt has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Merritt has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Merritt last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 71st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
38
-5
$35,670
How To Watch
