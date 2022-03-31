How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Troy Merritt plays plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course March 31 - April 3, Troy Merritt will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2015, he shot 14 and placed 71st at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead).

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +5500

Merritt's Recent Performance

Merritt has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Merritt has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Merritt last played at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015 and placed 71st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 74 +16 $23,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +4 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 38 -5 $35,670

