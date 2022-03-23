How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan will compete in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 after a 25th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +9000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Duncan's Recent Performance
- Duncan has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-5
$0
How To Watch
