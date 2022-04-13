How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Tyler Duncan plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Duncan's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +8 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

