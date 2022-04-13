How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Duncan's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+8
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)