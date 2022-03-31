How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 28th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Duncan's Recent Performance
- Duncan has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Duncan has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)