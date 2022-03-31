How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Tyler Duncan plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 28th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Duncan's Recent Performance

Duncan has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Duncan has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 49 -5 $21,089

