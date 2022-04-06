How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton will compete in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a ninth-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hatton's Recent Performance
- Hatton has qualified for the weekend in five straight events.
- Hatton has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hatton has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hatton has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Hatton placed 18th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
9
-
$220,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
9
-11
$110,333
