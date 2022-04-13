How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyrrell Hatton will appear in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 52nd-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hatton's Recent Performance
- Hatton will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hatton has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Hatton last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 39th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
52
+17
$36,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
21
-9
$85,020
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
December 2- 5
Hero World Challenge
9
-11
$110,333
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)