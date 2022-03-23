How to Watch Jazz at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jazz take on the Celtics in what could be a Finals preview on Wednesday night.

After the Celtics made slight work of the Nuggets on the road, the hoopla hasn't died down. This club was trying to find itself for well over half of the season with their new head coach Ime Udoka. They now have every gear turning with the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo firing on all cylinders. They beat the Nuggets 124-104 in a game that was never close and made Denver look like it has been overachieving all season with its MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic. 

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tatum and Brown both scored 30 in that game. Boston then moved on to Oklahoma City where it proceeded similarly to have its way with the Thunder. The Celtics won 132-123 and Tatum played even better, scoring 36 while Brown scored 25. They've won four in a row all on the road and now have a ton of momentum hosting Utah at home tonight. That win brought them just 2.5 games back of first in the East. 

Utah is coming off a loss against the Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving. It was not able to contain Kevin Durant, as he scored 37 in the win. Tatum could do the same tonight and it will face a tougher supporting cast so look for Donovan Mitchell to carry a bigger load tonight. 

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
