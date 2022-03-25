How to Watch Jazz at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets look to keep up the pace in the playoff standings when they host the Utah Jazz.

The Hornets are still fighting their way into the playoffs and it won't be any easier now that New York has allowed athletes who are not vaccinated to play in New York arenas or fields. That's big news for Kyrie Irving as he can now play home games, which makes the Nets that much more dangerous. The reason that affects Charlotte is that it sits one game back of the Nets and is currently in ninth heading into this game. That's good enough for the play-in game but it at least would prefer to play that game at home.

How to Watch: Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Utah Jazz at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV:

The Hornets have been playing much more like a playoff team lately. Before their last game, they won five in a row. They ran into a speed bump in the New York Knicks who are just trying to spoil teams' seasons at this point. The Knicks won handily 121-106 on a night where RJ Barrett went off by scoring 30 and New York sunk 20 three-pointers. LaMelo Ball recorded 32 but it wasn't enough. They're going to have to play better defensively against a much deeper Utah squad in their last game of this homestand before they travel to go play Brooklyn.

The Jazz are coming off some tough games though, losing two in a row albeit to Boston and Brooklyn. They are essentially fighting for standing at this point. Unless Golden State slides significantly, which is very possible now that Steph Curry is out with an ankle injury, Utah seems pretty set in the fourth seed. They lost by nearly 30 to the Celtics who are playing on fire lately. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 but that was about the only good news. If he does that again tonight though, Utah has a very good shot of winning, even on the road.

