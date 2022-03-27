How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

The Mavericks look to tie the season series against the Jazz and leap them in the standings in this matchup on Sunday.

Coming into today, the Mavericks (45-29) and Jazz (45-29) have identical records, with the Jazz leading a more pedestrian Northwest division. Both teams are within shouting distance of the No. 3 seed (3.0 games back) but will need to pick up the pace to close out the season with only eight games left for each team.

How to Watch Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

If the season ended today, this would be the No. 4 vs. No. 5 match in the Western Conference, making this game very important in case they end the season the way they started today.

A win for Utah would give it the season series win 3-1. For Dallas, a win would tie the season series and trigger other tiebreakers.

Utah could really use a win today as it comes in on a three-game losing streak where its offense has fallen flat (101.3 points per game). The Jazz are also not playing great on the defensive end (115.3 points allowed).

Dallas made a huge change at head coach to start the season by hiring Jason Kidd and leaned more into a balanced offensive attack and a strong defense.

That initially had an impact, but overall this season, Luka Doncic has put together better overall numbers than last season.

